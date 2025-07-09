Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Genius Act: this new US cryptocurrency law could pave the way for the next global financial crisis

By Sergi Basco, Profesor Agregado de Economia, Universitat de Barcelona
On June 17, the US senate passed the GENIUS Act, which was seen as a big win for the cryptocurrency sector. The bill aims to regulate a type of cryptocurrency known as “stablecoins”, but a closer look at the law reveals that it could, quite easily, lead to the next global economic crash.

To understand the GENIUS Act, we can look back to the early days of cryptocurrencies. They were created as decentralised currencies whose supply – and, thus, value – would not be determined by people in dark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
