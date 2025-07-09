Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antidepressant withdrawal: new review downplays symptoms but misses the mark for long-term use

By Mark Horowitz, Visiting Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry, UCL
Joanna Moncrieff, Professor of Critical and Social Psychiatry, UCL
A new review of antidepressant withdrawal effects – written by academics, many of whom have close ties to drug manufacturers – risks underestimating the potential harms to long-term antidepressant users by focusing on short-term, industry-funded studies.

There is growing recognition that stopping antidepressants – especially after long-term use – can cause severe and sometimes debilitatingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
