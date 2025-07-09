Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How LinkedIn’s algorithm can help us find new uses for existing medicines

By Mikel Hernaez, Director, Programa de Biología Computacional y Genómica Traslacional, Universidad de Navarra
Uxía Veleiro, Investigador Predoctoral, Universidad de Navarra
When you log onto LinkedIn, you’re normally presented with suggestions to connect with people you know, either because you went to the same university as them, or worked in the same company or industry.

However, the suggestions can sometimes take us by surprise, like when the algorithm recommends a relative or family friend even though they work in a totally different field to you. Given the total lack of professional overlap, you might wonder how LinkedIn could possibly know about these real life relationships.

The artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that drive these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ten Years On: Reflections on the Silent Crisis in Burundi
~ Mozambique Begins Hearing into Police’s role in Post-Election Violence and Killings
~ Should the UK name heatwaves like storms? It won’t make people take them more seriously
~ I’m a statistics professor who became embroiled in the world of online chess drama
~ Sacred sites in South Africa can protect natural heritage and culture: here’s how
~ Egypt needs more drinkable water – how windy coastal resorts could help
~ New clues from 2 million-year-old tooth enamel tell us more about an ancient relative of humans
~ Genius Act: this new US cryptocurrency law could pave the way for the next global financial crisis
~ Antidepressant withdrawal: new review downplays symptoms but misses the mark for long-term use
~ The Great Lakes are powerful. Learning about ‘rip currents’ can help prevent drowning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter