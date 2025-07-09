How LinkedIn’s algorithm can help us find new uses for existing medicines
By Mikel Hernaez, Director, Programa de Biología Computacional y Genómica Traslacional, Universidad de Navarra
Uxía Veleiro, Investigador Predoctoral, Universidad de Navarra
When you log onto LinkedIn, you’re normally presented with suggestions to connect with people you know, either because you went to the same university as them, or worked in the same company or industry.
However, the suggestions can sometimes take us by surprise, like when the algorithm recommends a relative or family friend even though they work in a totally different field to you. Given the total lack of professional overlap, you might wonder how LinkedIn could possibly know about these real life relationships.
The artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that drive these…
