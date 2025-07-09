Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lioness Lucy Bronze uses ‘cycle syncing’ to get an edge on her competition — here’s how the practise works

By Mollie O'Hanlon, PhD Candidate, Exercise Physiology, Nottingham Trent University
Carla Baker, PhD Candidate, Exercise Immunology, Nottingham Trent University
Samantha Abbott, PhD Candidate, Department of Sport Science, Nottingham Trent University
‘Cycle syncing’, an increasingly popular practice among elite female athletes, involves aligning your training schedule to the phases of your menstrual cycle.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ten Years On: Reflections on the Silent Crisis in Burundi
~ Mozambique Begins Hearing into Police’s role in Post-Election Violence and Killings
~ Should the UK name heatwaves like storms? It won’t make people take them more seriously
~ I’m a statistics professor who became embroiled in the world of online chess drama
~ Sacred sites in South Africa can protect natural heritage and culture: here’s how
~ Egypt needs more drinkable water – how windy coastal resorts could help
~ New clues from 2 million-year-old tooth enamel tell us more about an ancient relative of humans
~ Genius Act: this new US cryptocurrency law could pave the way for the next global financial crisis
~ Antidepressant withdrawal: new review downplays symptoms but misses the mark for long-term use
~ The Great Lakes are powerful. Learning about ‘rip currents’ can help prevent drowning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter