Biblical Women Ageing Disgracefully: artist Sarah Lightman reimagines characters battling midlife, motherhood and menopause

By Dawn Llewellyn, Associate professor of Religion and Gender, Theology and Religious Studies, University of Chester
Siobhán Jolley, Lecturer in Christian Studies, Religions & Theology, University of Manchester
What happens when the women immortalised in old master paintings step out of their gilded frames and into the chaos of modern domestic life? That’s the question artist Sarah Lightman tackles, with wit, irreverence and insight, in her exhibition Biblical Women Ageing Disgracefully, now on at Chester Visual Arts, Grovesnor Shopping Centre.

In works…The Conversation


