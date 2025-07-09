Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Revised UK Social Security Bill Still Harms Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Disability rights activists gather to protest against cuts to social security outside Downing Street, London, UK, March 26, 2025. © 2025 Lab Ky Mo/SOPA Image/Shutterstock The United Kingdom government’s draft law to cut spending on disability-related social security triggered major opposition from within the ruling party, forcing the government to roll back some of the legislation in order to win a key parliamentary vote last week. However, the watered-down version of the bill will still negatively affect some with disabilities and long-term health…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
