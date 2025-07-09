Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The dangers of romanticising Britain’s 1976 heatwave

By Stephanie Brown, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Hull
As I scrolled through social media on a hot afternoon in late June, a meme caught my attention. A black and white photo. A smiling young woman with water up to her knees. She appeared to be in a fountain, with many others dipping their legs in the water.

The caption read “On this day in 1976, the British heatwave started. It would last until the 27th August, during which time Britain would experience extreme temperatures and widespread…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ADHD in children: How to maintain family balance
~ How the Catholic Church helped change the conversation about capital punishment in the United States
~ Exploring questions of meaning, ethics and belief through Japanese anime
~ Trump administration’s lie detector campaign against leakers is unlikely to succeed and could divert energy from national security priorities
~ ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ will have Americans paying higher prices for dirtier energy
~ AI and art collide in this engineering course that puts human creativity first
~ My city was one of hundreds expecting federal funds to help manage rising heat wave risk – then EPA terminated the grants
~ Obesity care: why “eat less, move more” advice is failing
~ Action is the antidote to ecological grief and climate anxiety – an ecotherapist explains
~ How tea, chocolate and apples could help lower your blood pressure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter