Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can’t fill your ADHD script? Here’s why, and what to do while the shortage persists

By Jack Janetzki, Lecturer in Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University of South Australia
Lisa Kalisch Ellett, Research Fellow, Quality Use of Medicines and Pharmacy Research Centre, University of South Australia
Some people have to call around pharmacies to get their script filled, others change to different medications. And the shortage is expected to continue.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel’s Rafah camp – ‘humanitarian city’ or crime against humanity?
~ Ice baths are booming in popularity – but they come with health risks
~ Scandal has erupted over bestselling memoir The Salt Path. In the ‘fake news’ era, what’s the standard for truth in memoir?
~ A Year On, Guinean Activists Still Missing
~ Turkey's forests ablaze: recurring crisis ignites anger and demands for accountability
~ Netflix’s Shark Whisperer wants us to think ‘sexy conservation’ is the way to save sharks – does it have a point?
~ How do coronial inquests work? Here’s what they can and can’t do
~ NZ Post is the latest company to drop its climate targets – another sign business is struggling to decarbonise
~ Teeth record the hidden history of your childhood climate and diet
~ Are ‘ghost stores’ haunting your social media feed? How to spot and avoid them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter