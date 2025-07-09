Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Year On, Guinean Activists Still Missing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A poster created by the opposition coalition, National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (Front National pour la Défense de la Constitution, FNDC) showing Mamadou Billo Bah (L) and Oumar Sylla, known as Foniké Mengué (R). © 2024 National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (Nairobi) – Guinea’s military authorities should credibly investigate the disappearances of two political activists, make their whereabouts known, and either charge them with a recognizable crime or release them immediately, Human Rights Watch said today.One year ago, security forces…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
