Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Netflix’s Shark Whisperer wants us to think ‘sexy conservation’ is the way to save sharks – does it have a point?

By Susan Hopkins, Senior Lecturer in Education (Curriculum and Pedagogy), University of the Sunshine Coast
For decades, cinema has given us sexy women in bikinis stalked by sharks. Now Netflix and Ocean Ramsey want us to think women in bikinis can save sharks.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
