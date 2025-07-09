Teeth record the hidden history of your childhood climate and diet
By Tanya M. Smith, Professor in the Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution & Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Ian Stuart Williams, Emeritus Professor, Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University
The balance of different varieties of atoms inside a person’s teeth can reveal a week-by-week record of rainfall and protein consumption during their infancy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 8, 2025