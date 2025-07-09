Tolerance.ca
Are ‘ghost stores’ haunting your social media feed? How to spot and avoid them

By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
The offer pops up in your social media feed. The website is professional and the imagery illustrates an Australian coastal region, or chic inner-CBD scene.

The brand name indicates this exclusive fashion retailer is based in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, or an exclusive enclave such as Double Bay or Byron Bay.

The businesses have history, having apparently been “established” 30–40 years ago, and a story. The owners have reluctantly decided to close or relocate, resulting in significant discounts.

However, behind the illusion of prestige and luxury, is cheap, poorly…The Conversation


