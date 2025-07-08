Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Older Workers’ Low-Paid, Precarious Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A “recruitment bulletin board” at a job fair for older people in Suwon, near Seoul, South Korea, October 2019. © 2019 YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock South Korea’s age-based employment laws and policies discriminate against older workers, forcing them to retire from main jobs and into low-paid, precarious work.Inadequate social security compounds this loss of income, creating a system that punishes workers for getting older.The government should abolish the mandatory retirement age of 60 or older and the “peak wage” system and review re-employment and social security…


© Human Rights Watch -
