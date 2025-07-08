Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Some young people sexually abuse. Here’s how to reduce reoffending by up to 90%

By Jesse Cale, Associate Professor of Criminology, Deputy Director Research (Griffith Youth Forensic Service), Griffith University
Benoit Leclerc, Professor, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University
Francisco Perales, Adjunct Professor, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
Tyson Whitten, Senior Research Fellow, Childlight (East Asia Pacific), School of Social Sciences, UNSW Sydney
New research out of Queensland shows there are rehabilitative ways to help reduce youth sexual crime - and youth crime overall.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
