Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to support someone who is grieving: five research-backed strategies

By Lucy Poxon, Senior Lecturer in Counselling Psychology, Department of Social Work Counselling & Social Care , School of Childhood and Social Care, University of East London
“Don’t rush the tears. Let go of the stages. Make the offer specific.” A psychologist and grief therapist shares what really helps someone who’s grieving.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Funding Crisis Threatens Work of Human Rights Council
~ Alcohol sales changed subtly after Canada legalized cannabis
~ The Edwardians: Age of Elegance – a glimpse into royal patronage of the arts in the early 20th century
~ The Shrouds: new Cronenberg film is an elusive meditation on death, grief and environmental ethics
~ Golden eagles were reintroduced to Ireland, but without prey they’re now struggling to thrive
~ Four reasons why many of us feel the global economy is not on our side
~ I rode the Tour de France to study its impact on the human body – here’s what I learned
~ Why many kidney patients are still choosing hospital dialysis – and how the NHS can help more people access care at home
~ Norman Tebbit, Conservative minister known as Thatcher’s enforcer, dies at 94
~ Brics is sliding towards irrelevance – the Rio summit made that clear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter