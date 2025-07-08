Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Netanyahu meets Trump in Washington, what hope for peace in Gaza? Expert Q&A

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
The US government “remains upbeat” about the prospects for at least a ceasefire in Gaza, according to the latest reports from Washington, where the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been meeting the US president, Donald Trump.

Netanyahu handed the US president a letter nominating him for the Nobel peace prize, saying he deserved it for “forging peace, as we speak, in one country in the region after another”. But as yet there are no signs that either Hamas or Israel have moved any closer to accepting each other’s terms.

In fact, reports…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Funding Crisis Threatens Work of Human Rights Council
~ Alcohol sales changed subtly after Canada legalized cannabis
~ The Edwardians: Age of Elegance – a glimpse into royal patronage of the arts in the early 20th century
~ The Shrouds: new Cronenberg film is an elusive meditation on death, grief and environmental ethics
~ Golden eagles were reintroduced to Ireland, but without prey they’re now struggling to thrive
~ Four reasons why many of us feel the global economy is not on our side
~ I rode the Tour de France to study its impact on the human body – here’s what I learned
~ Why many kidney patients are still choosing hospital dialysis – and how the NHS can help more people access care at home
~ Norman Tebbit, Conservative minister known as Thatcher’s enforcer, dies at 94
~ Brics is sliding towards irrelevance – the Rio summit made that clear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS