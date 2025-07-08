Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico:  The search for disappeared persons is a high-risk activity for collectives of women searchers

By Amnesty International
Women who search for their loved ones among the more than 128,000 disappeared and missing persons in Mexico additionally face a growing number of impacts and violence which have so far claimed the lives of at least 16 of these women, Amnesty International has claimed today in its report Disappearing again. The report includes statements […] The post Mexico:  The search for disappeared persons is a high-risk activity for collectives of women searchers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
More
