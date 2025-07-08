Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How slashing university research grants impacts Colorado’s economy and national innovation – a CU Boulder administrator explains

By Massimo Ruzzene, Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation, University of Colorado Boulder
The Trump administration has been freezing or reducing federal grants to universities across the country.

Over the past several months, universities have lost more than US$11 billion in funding, according to NPR. More than two dozen universities, including the University of Colorado Boulder and the University…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There are many things American voters agree on, from fears about technology to threats to democracy
~ 3 basic ingredients, a million possibilities: How small pizzerias succeed with uniqueness in an age of chain restaurants
~ Scientific norms shape the behavior of researchers working for the greater good
~ Tax season in South Africa: the system is designed to tackle inequality – how it falls short
~ Northern B.C. shows how big resource projects can strain rural health care
~ Calls to designate the Bishnoi gang a terrorist group shine a spotlight on Canada’s security laws
~ Can you trust climate information? How and why powerful players are misleading the public
~ Nearly two-thirds of voters think Starmer doesn’t respect them – new poll
~ Cancellations at Canadian film festivals raise questions about accountability
~ New therapy teplizumab could delay type 1 diabetes by years – if caught early
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS