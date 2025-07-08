Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calls to designate the Bishnoi gang a terrorist group shine a spotlight on Canada’s security laws

By Basema Al-Alami, SJD Candidate, Faculty of Law, University of Toronto
Terrorism designations carry sweeping powers, with little oversight and lasting consequences. Extending those powers to organized crime risks normalizing a process that operates in the shadows.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
