Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you trust climate information? How and why powerful players are misleading the public

By Klaus Bruhn Jensen, Full Professor in the Department of Communication, University of Copenhagen
Semahat Ece Elbeyi, Postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Communication, University of Copenhagen
Ten years ago, the world committed itself to keeping global warming well below 2°C (and preferably below 1.5°C) above the pre-industrial era. This would be done by reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly by 2030 and ending all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This was the time of promises, with 195 countries signing up to the legally binding, global treaty on climate change, the Paris…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There are many things American voters agree on, from fears about technology to threats to democracy
~ How slashing university research grants impacts Colorado’s economy and national innovation – a CU Boulder administrator explains
~ 3 basic ingredients, a million possibilities: How small pizzerias succeed with uniqueness in an age of chain restaurants
~ Scientific norms shape the behavior of researchers working for the greater good
~ Tax season in South Africa: the system is designed to tackle inequality – how it falls short
~ Northern B.C. shows how big resource projects can strain rural health care
~ Calls to designate the Bishnoi gang a terrorist group shine a spotlight on Canada’s security laws
~ Nearly two-thirds of voters think Starmer doesn’t respect them – new poll
~ Cancellations at Canadian film festivals raise questions about accountability
~ New therapy teplizumab could delay type 1 diabetes by years – if caught early
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter