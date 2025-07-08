Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cancellations at Canadian film festivals raise questions about accountability

By Dorit Naaman, Alliance Atlantis Professor of Film and Media, Queen's University, Ontario
Cancellation of screenings of the documentaries ‘Russians at War’ (TIFF) and ‘Rule of Stone’ (RIDM) means that provocative and timely films are silenced.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
