Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Release people detained over expressing support for Gaza March

By Amnesty International
Egyptian authorities must unconditionally and immediately release anyone detained solely for expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amidst Israel’s ongoing genocide, including at least seven Egyptian nationals detained for expressing support for the Gaza March, Amnesty International said today. The organization is also calling on the authorities to investigate allegations of torture and other ill-treatment […] The post Egypt: Release people detained over expressing support for Gaza March   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
