Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Food trade regimes harm people and the planet: how the G20 can drive improvements

By Florian Kroll, Researcher: DSTI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security, University of the Western Cape
Albert Makochekanwa, Director - University of Zimbabwe Business School, University of Zimbabwe
African food systems face daunting challenges in the face of climate change. They must ensure fair access to food for residents of Africa’s growing cities and create decent jobs where workers and small businesses get a fair share of earnings. Food systems must also mitigate the environmental problems they cause, such as biodiversity loss, soil degradation and greenhouse gas emissions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
