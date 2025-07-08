Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Reduce, remove, reflect — the three Rs that could limit global warming

By Dante McGrath, Postdoctoral Researcher, Centre for Climate Repair, Department of Engineering, University of Cambridge
Since 2019, the UK has been committed to the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Legally binding net zero targets form the basis for national efforts to meet the international goals of limiting global warming to “well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and ideally to 1.5°C.

These goals, launched in 2015 as part of the UN’s Paris agreement, set the stage for climate action in a warming world. Much…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
