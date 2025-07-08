Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Higher ed’s relationship with marriage? It’s complicated – and depends on age

By John V. Winters, Professor of Economics, Iowa State University
Higher education often delays the age of a first marriage, but its effects later on in life are more mixed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: Release people detained over expressing support for Gaza March
~ Food trade regimes harm people and the planet: how the G20 can drive improvements
~ There are many things Americans voters agree on, from fears about technology to threats to democracy
~ Online therapy as effective as in-person therapy, finds large study
~ Staying positive might protect against memory loss
~ Reduce, remove, reflect — the three Rs that could limit global warming
~ The online world comes with risks – but also friendships and independence for young people with disabilities
~ President Trump’s tug-of-war with the courts, explained
~ Your data privacy is slipping away – here’s why, and what you can do about it
~ What is the ‘Seven Mountains Mandate’ and how is it linked to political extremism in the US?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter