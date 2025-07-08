Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU-Libya: EU’s migration cooperation with Libya is ‘morally bankrupt’ and amounts to complicity in violations

By Amnesty International
Ahead of a visit by EU Migration Commissioner Brunner and EU ministers to Libya to discuss migration cooperation on 8 July, Eve Geddie, the Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office, said: “The EU’s morally bankrupt migration cooperation with Libyan authorities amounts to complicity in horrific human rights violations. Attempts to stop departures at any […] The post EU-Libya: EU’s migration cooperation with Libya is ‘morally bankrupt’ and amounts to complicity in violations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
