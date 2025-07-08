Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Congress Undermines Fight against Organized Crime

By Human Rights Watch
A demonstrator holds a sign which reads, "For our lives, we march today", as people attend a protest against crime and insecurity, in Lima, Peru March 21, 2025. © 2025 REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda Laws passed by Peru’s Congress have undermined the independence and capacity of judges and prosecutors to fight organized crime.Homicides, extortion, and illegal mining have exponentially grown in the last years, affecting the rights to life and physical integrity of Peruvians.As Peru pursues its accession process, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development should press Peruvian authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
