Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US has high hopes for a new Gaza ceasefire, but Israel’s long-term aims seem far less peaceful

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
President Trump is talking up a proposed 60-day ceasefire deal in Gaza. But recent history shows a truce is unlikely to lead to lasting peace.The Conversation


© The Conversation
