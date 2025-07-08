Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Interest rates are on hold at 3.85%, as the Reserve Bank opts for caution over mortgage relief

By Stella Huangfu, Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney
The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the cash rate at 3.85%, after cutting it in February and May.

Those earlier moves were aimed at supporting the economy as growth slowed and inflation eased. This time, however, the bank chose to pause, signalling a more cautious stance.

The decision will be hard for the millions of mortgage holders and aspiring home owners who were hoping for a cut.

But as the bank’s monetary policy board explained:

the board judged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
