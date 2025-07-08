Tolerance.ca
Guinea: One year after the enforced disappearance of FNDC activists, abductions increase in a ‘climate of terror’

By Amnesty International
Guinean authorities must urgently reveal the fate and whereabouts of National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (Front national de défense de la Constitution – FNDC) activists Oumar Sylla and Mamadou Billo Bah, who were forcibly disappeared a year ago, and ensure that those suspected to be responsible for the abductions and enforced disappearances […] The post Guinea: One year after the enforced disappearance of FNDC activists, abductions increase in a ‘climate of terror’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
