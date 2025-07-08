Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First it was ‘protein goals’, now TikTok is on about ‘fibre goals’. How can you meet yours?

By Saman Khalesi, Senior Lecturer and Head of Course Nutrition, HealthWise Research Group Lead, Appleton Institute,, CQUniversity Australia
Chris Irwin, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, School of Health Sciences & Social Work, Griffith University
Seyed Farhang Jafari, PhD candidate of Public Health (Nutrition), CQUniversity Australia
Not getting enough fibre can lead to constipation, haemorrhoids and boost your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and bowel cancer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guinea: One year after the enforced disappearance of FNDC activists, abductions increase in a ‘climate of terror’
~ Cameroon's next generation is ready to take on the country's technological challenges
~ Anti-tourism protests are not new. They happened in ancient Rome, 19th-century England and after World War II
~ It’s harder than you think to become a top sports official in football, soccer and the rugby codes
~ Being kind to people – the new challenge for the public service
~ 272 Million Children out of School a Major Wake Up Call
~ Human rights must anchor the digital age, says UN’s Türk
~ Could new pipelines shield Canada from U.S. tariffs? The answer is complicated
~ Australia is set to get more AI data centres. Local communities need to be more involved
~ If you have a pet as a kid, does this lower your risk of asthma and eczema?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter