First it was ‘protein goals’, now TikTok is on about ‘fibre goals’. How can you meet yours?
By Saman Khalesi, Senior Lecturer and Head of Course Nutrition, HealthWise Research Group Lead, Appleton Institute,, CQUniversity Australia
Chris Irwin, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics, School of Health Sciences & Social Work, Griffith University
Seyed Farhang Jafari, PhD candidate of Public Health (Nutrition), CQUniversity Australia
Not getting enough fibre can lead to constipation, haemorrhoids and boost your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and bowel cancer.
- Monday, July 7, 2025