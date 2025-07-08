Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-tourism protests are not new. They happened in ancient Rome, 19th-century England and after World War II

By Freya Higgins-Desbiolles, Adjunct professor and adjunct senior lecturer in tourism management, University of South Australia
Anti-tourism protests are erupting around the world, from Mexico City riots to coordinated community protests in Europe. The clash of holidayers and locals is age-old.The Conversation


