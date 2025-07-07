Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

272 Million Children out of School a Major Wake Up Call

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children in a primary school in Northern England raise their hands in class.  © 2019 Danny Lawson PA Wire/PA Images Last week in Sevilla, Spain, governments gathered at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development. Among key outcomes was the Compromiso de Sevilla, which received mixed feedback. It includes a pledge to “support adequate financing to ensure inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.”Just days before the conference, experts warned of declining national spending on education and significant cuts by donor…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human rights must anchor the digital age, says UN’s Türk
~ Could new pipelines shield Canada from U.S. tariffs? The answer is complicated
~ Australia is set to get more AI data centres. Local communities need to be more involved
~ If you have a pet as a kid, does this lower your risk of asthma and eczema?
~ Quitting the quit-aid: people trying to stop vaping nicotine need more support – here are some strategies to help
~ A top court has urged nations to clamp down on fossil fuel production. When will Australia finally start listening?
~ How can you keep kids off screens during the winter holidays?
~ ‘Next time bring my daughter’: Barbara Demick reunited a Chinese family with the stolen ‘missing twin’ adopted in the US
~ Ethiopian Doctor Arrested After Health Worker Strike
~ Inter-American Court Says Countries Must Prevent Climate Harms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter