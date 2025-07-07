Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is set to get more AI data centres. Local communities need to be more involved

By Bronwyn Cumbo, Transdisciplinary social researcher and lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
Data centres are the engines of the internet. These large, high-security facilities host racks of servers that store and process our digital data, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There are already more than 250 data centres across Australia. But there are set to be more, as the federal government’s plans for digital infrastructure expansion gains traction. We recently saw tech giant Amazon’s recent pledgeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could new pipelines shield Canada from U.S. tariffs? The answer is complicated
~ If you have a pet as a kid, does this lower your risk of asthma and eczema?
~ Quitting the quit-aid: people trying to stop vaping nicotine need more support – here are some strategies to help
~ A top court has urged nations to clamp down on fossil fuel production. When will Australia finally start listening?
~ How can you keep kids off screens during the winter holidays?
~ ‘Next time bring my daughter’: Barbara Demick reunited a Chinese family with the stolen ‘missing twin’ adopted in the US
~ Ethiopian Doctor Arrested After Health Worker Strike
~ Inter-American Court Says Countries Must Prevent Climate Harms
~ Prominent Activist Remains Detained in Niger
~ Lilo & Stitch: With love, a bereaved child feels safe enough to grieve and grow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter