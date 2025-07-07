If you have a pet as a kid, does this lower your risk of asthma and eczema?
By Samantha Chan, Immunology and Allergy Lead, Snow Centre for Immune Health, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
Jo Douglass, Professor of Medicine University of Melbourne and Director of Research, Royal Melbourne Hospital., The University of Melbourne
Some studies indicate children with pets may be less likely to have allergies. But the evidence can be tricky to interpret.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 7, 2025