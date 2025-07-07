Tolerance.ca
Quitting the quit-aid: people trying to stop vaping nicotine need more support – here are some strategies to help

By Joya Kemper, Associate Professor in Marketing, University of Canterbury
Amanda Palmer, Assistant Professor in Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina
Bodo Lang, Professor in Marketing, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Chris Bullen, Professor of Public Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
George Laking, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Jamie Brown, Professor in Behavioural Science and Health, UCL
Lion Shahab, Professor in Health Psychology, UCL
Natalie Walker, Professor in Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Vili Nosa, Professor of Pacific Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Using vapes for more than two years and with nicotine concentrations above 3% is linked to higher dependence, making it more difficult to stop.The Conversation


