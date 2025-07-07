Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can you keep kids off screens during the winter holidays?

By Victoria Minson, Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood Education, Australian Catholic University
Amanda Telford, Professor of Educational Leadership, Australian Catholic University
The winter school holidays can be a tricky time. Parents are juggling work and chilly conditions make it easy for kids to end up on the couch with multiple devices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could new pipelines shield Canada from U.S. tariffs? The answer is complicated
~ Australia is set to get more AI data centres. Local communities need to be more involved
~ If you have a pet as a kid, does this lower your risk of asthma and eczema?
~ Quitting the quit-aid: people trying to stop vaping nicotine need more support – here are some strategies to help
~ A top court has urged nations to clamp down on fossil fuel production. When will Australia finally start listening?
~ ‘Next time bring my daughter’: Barbara Demick reunited a Chinese family with the stolen ‘missing twin’ adopted in the US
~ Ethiopian Doctor Arrested After Health Worker Strike
~ Inter-American Court Says Countries Must Prevent Climate Harms
~ Prominent Activist Remains Detained in Niger
~ Lilo & Stitch: With love, a bereaved child feels safe enough to grieve and grow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter