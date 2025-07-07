Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopian Doctor Arrested After Health Worker Strike

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An interior view of a hospital in the Amhara region, Ethiopia, December 14, 2021. © 2021 Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images On the afternoon of June 25, police in the regional capital of Ethiopia’s conflict-affected Amhara region arrested Dr. Daniel Fentaneh, a gynecologist and obstetric resident at Bahir Dar University Teaching Hospital, confiscating his phone and laptop.Daniel had been a key figure in recent nationwide protests by Ethiopian healthcare professionals demanding better working conditions, adequate pay, and legal protections against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
