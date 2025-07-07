Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Inter-American Court Says Countries Must Prevent Climate Harms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Residents look out at the Madeira River, a tributary of the Amazon River, amid a drought in Humaita, Brazil, September 7, 2024. © 2024 Edmar Barros/AP Photo The Inter-American Court of Human Rights issued an opinion on July 3, 2025, that countries must protect the climate system as part of their human rights obligations under the American Convention on Human Rights and other human rights law. It said that the climate crisis affects numerous human rights of individuals and communities, including Indigenous peoples, afro descendant, rural communities, and children,…


© Human Rights Watch
