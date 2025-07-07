Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Activist Remains Detained in Niger

By Human Rights Watch
On July 4, a court in Niger’s capital, Niamey, rejected an appeal filed by prominent human rights activist and government critic Moussa Tiangari. Held in detention since December 2024, the appeal was Tiangari’s third attempt to get the politically motivated case against him tossed out. Click to expand Image Moussa Tiangari, Niamey, Niger, June 2024. © 2024 Amnesty International Tiangari, 55, is the secretary general of the civil society organization Citizens Alternative Spaces (Alternative Espaces Citoyens, AEC). He was arrested at his home in Niamey on December 3, 2024, and his…




© Human Rights Watch -
