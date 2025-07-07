Tolerance.ca
Lilo & Stitch: With love, a bereaved child feels safe enough to grieve and grow

By Elena Merenda, Associate Head of Early Childhood Studies, University of Guelph-Humber
This story contains spoilers about Lilo & Stitch.

At first glance, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, set in Hawaii, seems like a playful, heartwarming film about an alien’s misadventures and a young girl’s search for connection and friendship. But there’s a deeper story — one about childhood grief in the life of the main character, Lilo, and…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
