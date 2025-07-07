Tolerance.ca
Parting by Sebastian Haffner: the forgotten German novel of the early 1930s that’s become a bestseller

By Andrea Hammel, Professor of German, Aberystwyth University
Abschied (Parting) by Sebastian Haffner (1907-1999) is dominating the bestseller charts in Germany. It has been published posthumously, over 25 years after his death, after the manuscript was found in a drawer.

The novel is a love story between Raimund, a young non-Jewish German student of law from Berlin, and Teddy, a young Jewish woman from Vienna. Raimund and Teddy meet on August 31 1930 in Berlin and the novel covers the time they spend in Berlin and Paris…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
