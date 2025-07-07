Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are people at the South Pole upside down?

By Abigail Bishop, Ph.D. Student in Physics, University of Wisconsin-Madison
An astrophysicist who spent time doing research at the South Pole gets to the bottom of how things feel at the ends of the Earth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What people really want from their GP – it’s simpler than you might think
~ Georgia: how democracy is being eroded fast as government shifts towards Russia
~ What schools can learn from skate culture
~ Nature-friendly farming budget swells in UK – but cuts elsewhere make recovery fraught
~ US backs Nato’s latest pledge of support for Ukraine, but in reality seems to have abandoned its European partners
~ Nations are increasingly ‘playing the field’ when it comes to US and China – a new book explains explains why ‘active nonalignment’ is on the march
~ Thailand’s judiciary is flexing its muscles, but away from PM’s plight, dozens of activists are at the mercy of capricious courts
~ From Seattle to Atlanta, new social housing programs seek to make homes permanently affordable for a range of incomes
~ Misinformation lends itself to social contagion – here’s how to recognize and combat it
~ Social media can support or undermine democracy – it comes down to how it’s designed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter