Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Samora Machel’s vision for Mozambique didn’t survive: what has taken its place?

By Luca Bussotti, Professor at the PhD Course in Peace, Democracy, Social Movements and Human Development, Universidade Técnica de Moçambique (UDM)
What remains of Machel today is, above all, his ethical teaching. He died poor, committed to the cause of his nation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What people really want from their GP – it’s simpler than you might think
~ Georgia: how democracy is being eroded fast as government shifts towards Russia
~ What schools can learn from skate culture
~ Nature-friendly farming budget swells in UK – but cuts elsewhere make recovery fraught
~ US backs Nato’s latest pledge of support for Ukraine, but in reality seems to have abandoned its European partners
~ Are people at the South Pole upside down?
~ Nations are increasingly ‘playing the field’ when it comes to US and China – a new book explains explains why ‘active nonalignment’ is on the march
~ Thailand’s judiciary is flexing its muscles, but away from PM’s plight, dozens of activists are at the mercy of capricious courts
~ From Seattle to Atlanta, new social housing programs seek to make homes permanently affordable for a range of incomes
~ Misinformation lends itself to social contagion – here’s how to recognize and combat it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter