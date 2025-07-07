Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Russell-Clarke’s greatest gift was how he made you feel like one of the family

By Wendy Hunt, Senior Lecturer, Academic Chair, Food Science and Nutrition, Murdoch University
Throughout my teenage years, our lounge room sang “Come and get it, come and get it” and all in earshot would carol back, “with Peter. Russell. Clarke!”

The chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and illustrator, artist, cartoonist, TV presenter and media personality Peter Russell-Clarke has died after a stroke, aged 89. As Australia’s first television chef, he changed the way we thought about how to prepare food from local ingredients, championing food that was both healthy and tasty.

Having always been fascinated by food, how it is produced and prepared, Russell-Clarke’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese government impunity for crackdown on lawyers fuels decade of repression
~ A Shakespearean, small-town murder: why Australia became so obsessed with the Erin Patterson mushroom case
~ View from The Hill: Albanese’s Curtin speech becomes latest political football in debate over US relationship
~ Respected political journalist and ‘Caribbean man’ Rickey Singh passes on
~ Vietnam: UN Rights Review Should Call for Urgent Reform
~ In Texas, parents search flood debris for missing kids. Are Australians ready for our own sudden floods?
~ Erin Patterson has been found guilty in the mushroom murder trial. Legal experts explain why
~ A test of political courage: Yoorrook’s final reports demand action, not amnesia
~ Sleep divorce: could sleeping separately from your partner lead to a better night’s rest?
~ ‘We know what’s coming: exile or prison’ – Salvadoran journalist Óscar Martínez on surviving Bukele’s crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter