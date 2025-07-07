Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese’s Curtin speech becomes latest political football in debate over US relationship

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Albanese seems to find himself on eggshells whenever the American relationship comes up, with his failure to secure a meeting with Trump becoming its own story.The Conversation


