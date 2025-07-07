Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: UN Rights Review Should Call for Urgent Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Overview during the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 26, 2024. © 2024 Janine Schmitz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Geneva, July 7, 2025) – United Nations member countries should use the upcoming review of Vietnam’s record on civil and political rights at the UN Human Rights Committee to press the government to end its crackdown on dissent and other basic rights, Human Rights Watch said in its submission to the committee. The review of Vietnam’s report on its adherence to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
