Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A test of political courage: Yoorrook’s final reports demand action, not amnesia

By Jeremie M Bracka, Law Lecturer and Transitional Justice Academic, RMIT University
Australia’s colonial era may be formally over but its legacies of inequality, land dispossession and systemic racism continue to shape daily life for First Peoples.

Last week, the Victorian Yoorrook Justice Commission delivered its two final reports to the Victorian governor, concluding the most ambitious effort yet to reckon with these injustices.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vietnam: UN Rights Review Should Call for Urgent Reform
~ In Texas, parents search flood debris for missing kids. Are Australians ready for our own sudden floods?
~ Erin Patterson has been found guilty in the mushroom murder trial. Legal experts explain why
~ Sleep divorce: could sleeping separately from your partner lead to a better night’s rest?
~ ‘We know what’s coming: exile or prison’ – Salvadoran journalist Óscar Martínez on surviving Bukele’s crackdown
~ What is rejection sensitive dysphoria in ADHD? And how can you manage it?
~ New US directive for visa applicants turns social media feeds into political documents
~ The hard questions NZ must ask about the claimed economic benefits of fast-track mining projects
~ Saudi Arabia: New report denounces alarming escalation in executions including of foreign nationals convicted of drug-related offences
~ China: 10 Years Since ‘709 Crackdown,’ Lawyers Still Under Fire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter