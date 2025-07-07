Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘We know what’s coming: exile or prison’ – Salvadoran journalist Óscar Martínez on surviving Bukele’s crackdown

By Committee to Protect Journalists
"Bukele knows how to tap into fear. He’s pushed the narrative that we defend gangs, even though we’ve covered gang violence long before he entered politics."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
