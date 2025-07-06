Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: New report denounces alarming escalation in executions including of foreign nationals convicted of drug-related offences

By Amnesty International
A new report published by Amnesty International today draws attention to a startling surge in executions in Saudi Arabia in recent years, particularly for drug-related offences, and highlights the significant impact of these on foreign nationals. Between January 2014 and June 2025, Saudi Arabia executed 1,816 people, according to the official press agency.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
